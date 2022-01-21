A pretty good reason to be a Chiefs fan in WNY

BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether it’s the flag on her car, the doormat welcoming you into her home, or the flag waving outside, Lisa Reynolds and her family are Kansas City Chiefs fans.

With the Buffalo Bills set to take on the Chiefs in the NFL Divisional Round this Sunday, the Boston family very much lives across enemy lines.

“They say, are you from Kansas City? Like, why are you wearing that?” said Reynolds about wearing their Kansas City Chief gear around Western New York.

A closer look at a photo of Lisa’s three grandchildren decked out in Chiefs gear shows a Chiefs Super Bowl ring. The father of those grandchildren, Lisa’s son, works for the NFL team in Missouri.

Mitchell Reynolds makes it possible for the football team to get from point A to point B, off the field.

“Director of operations entails all the food, securing the team hotel, the police escort, all the travel just making sure that everything runs smoothly,” described Lisa, about her son’s job over this past decade.

Lisa Reynolds doesn’t hate the Buffalo Bills, she and her husband watch the team every week.

“It gives plenty of joy to the city when they win, it's fun to see and be a part of, but when it boils down to a game like this, it's obvious that I just want to root for our family,” added Reynolds.