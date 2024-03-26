A plea to remodel the Nike Center Ice Rink in the Town of Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students and parents of the Hamburg Hawks Hockey Team showed up Monday night at the Town of Hamburg meeting in hopes council members would approve $7.5 million to remodel the Nike Center Ice Rink.

Many tell 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that the ice rink is in dire need to be renovated.

“Just do it, it may be a lot of money but it's absolutely worth it and just put it together I know you can do it,” says 11-year-old Berkley Lewandowski, a Hamburg Hawks Hockey player.

Other players say they’d have to use the boys' locker room to get dressed since the arena doesn’t have a girl's locker room.

“I was on a mixed house league last year and so there was a whole bunch of boys and I was one of the only girls and I had to change with all the boys,” says Kyla Hinrahan, 12-year-old Hamburg Hawks player. “So I didn't want to change the boys, so I had to go all the way in the hallway like really really far just to get to the bathrooms with all my equipment on and then carry it all the way back.”

The president of Hamburg Hockey David Mcdermott explains more of the conditions.

“Our compressors are 50 years old. The cooling tower on the roof of the rink practically is held together with duct tape so the mechanicals are absolutely critical,” he expresses. “Our kids and the other users of the ice rink deserve better locker rooms and they deserve a modern upgraded facility.”

Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak is standing side by side with the hockey team.

“I believe that this is a reasonable ask of the town board and taxpayers of the Town of Hamburg to approve this $7.5 million bond, he says. "I'm going to be voting in support of this bond."

But one council member, Frank Bogulski, says he would rather have private investments for the ice rink instead of using money from taxpayers.

“My thought is there are many private sector sporting complexes that are profitable and Hamburg should partner with some of these entities,” Bogulski says. “So that the burden for a community center is not borne by the taxpayers but it would be profitable for the town of Hamburg.”

The Nike Center ice rink resolution did not pass.

