A new voice of the Buffalo Bills: Chris Brown named full-time play-by-play radio broadcaster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are making it official, announcing Chris Brown as the new full-time radio play-by-play broadcaster.

Brown becomes the third full-time play-by-play broadcaster in Bills franchise history, joining only Van Miller and John Murphy.

"I was fortunate enough to know Van Miller and John Murphy," said Brown. "I worked with them, learned from them. I'm grateful to be trusted with this responsibility going forward."

"Chris has been doing the job at an extremely high level for parts of the past two seasons along with Eric Wood and Sal Capaccio," Bills COO Pete Guelli said. "He has strong institutional knowledge of our team while also understanding the pulse of our fans. We look forward to Chris carrying the torch of the legends this job has produced in Van Miller and John Murphy."

Brown has been in the booth since January 2023, serving in an interim role. He called 18 regular season games and four postseason games during that time.

"I'm fortunate to be taking this seat at a time where the franchise is challenging in the playoffs every year to be the Super Bowl representative for the AFC. That is not lost on me at all," Brown said.

The move comes after John Murphy suffered a stroke last year. While recovering, he spoke with Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley in January. You can watch that story by clicking play below.