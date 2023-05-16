Innovative new bank to help women-owned businesses coming to all CNB locations around Lake Erie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Impressia Bank is a new innovative bank that focuses on meeting the financial needs of women business owners.

This new full-service bank is coming from CNB Bank, a parent company of both Bank on Buffalo and Impressia Bank.

Female business owners like the CEO of BriMadeIT, an embroidery business, Briana Ferguson is relieved to hear about this initiative.

“It’s really a tough barrier for us women to try to break through some of the business barriers,” she says. “So to finally have somewhere I can go too and say hey I need help that’s a big big deal for us."

The Impressia Bank President, Mary Kate Loftus, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person before launching this new venture, she found fewer than two percent of women-owned businesses make more than one million dollars a year in revenue.

“And there’s probably women-owned businesses that could achieve even more,” the president says. “And we believe that with financial coaching and support and better access to tools and networks, they are going to be able to achieve more.”

Impressia will launch in all CNB locations around Lake Erie.

It will offer financial coaching and solutions to improve one’s cash flow.

“We really want to cater to all types of women-owned businesses out there so that’s absolutely a focus for us,” says Chief Commercial Banking Officer of CNB Bank, Angela Wilcoxson.

So women business owners like Briana will be able to get the help they specifically need.

“Sometimes we feel we’re fighting through barriers to get some of the help that we need,” Briana Ferguson says. “So to know there’s a place coming to Buffalo that gears toward helping us, I’m very excited.”

Click here to apply and get more information about Impressia Bank.