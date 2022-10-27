A new beginning along a busy stretch of road in Amherst, four new stores open

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new beginning along a busy stretch of road in Amherst. Four new stores are now open. TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Home Sense and Sierra all celebrated a grand opening Thursday at "The Boulevard."

Parent company T-J-X also donated $40,000 to local charities. This grand opening is just part of a new look up and down the boulevard.

"We're always seeing a lot of development. Amherst is a big community 130,000 people," says Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa. He tells 7 News another project they are working on involves bringing life back to the boulevard mall, "it's not flourishing. It's almost completely dead," Kulpa explains.

The plan involves mixed-use development, both residential and retail. Kulpa says there are old, legacy leases in place that need to be dealt with first.

He explains, "We adopted our urban renewal plan this past Monday night and the next step is to file an eminent domain. Sometime in the first part of next year, January, February, March, we'll see a transfer for a day, maybe a week into the town's hands and then a transfer back into the private sector and they'll be able to start demolishing and building."