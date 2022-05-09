Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

A Mother's Day adventure in ski country

Aerial park at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville opens for the season
adventure.jpg
Holiday Valley
adventure.jpg
Posted at 9:39 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 21:39:52-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Sky High Aerial Adventure Park at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville is now open for the season.

Opening weekend featured a Mother's Day special where all moms got to climb for free.

This is the largest park of its kind in New York State, and the third largest in the United States.

It features a series of platforms, bridges and ziplines built on a 4 acre section of the woods near Tanenbaum.

There are 13 courses with varying levels of difficulty.

The park is open Friday through Sunday, and will begin daily operations on June 17.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine