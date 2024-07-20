A mother speaks of her 12-year-old boy long recovery after being hit by car in West Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 12-year-old Wyatt Lopez is recovering at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo from a car accident that almost took his life.

WKBW

He was crossing Niagara Street and Busti Avenue when a car hit him.

His mother Regina Bowden tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that this incident happened around 3:30 in the afternoon this past Monday.

WKBW

“I haven't really slept that much. Just looking at him makes me cry. The amount of pain that he's in, I wish I could take it from him,” the mother says. “So far he has two broken femurs and a broken pelvis. His right eye doesn't move to the right all the way, and they're still doing more tests. And they did fix his legs though, but he's still in a lot of pain.”

Regina says Wyatt was coming home from a nearby pool with his friends and little brother.

They live only three blocks away on the West Side.

WKBW

“He remembers getting to the light with his brother and his friends. He said he looked up for what Wyatt said. He looked up the way it was red, and he went to cross. That’s when the light started to turn green, and he looked around. The cars were all staying where they were,” she says. “So he kept going and then that one car wasn't there, came flying and got him. And then he remembers waking up at the hospital.”

Luckily, Regina said a nurse was in one of the cars.

She stabilized Wyatt's neck until EMS arrived.

Buffalo Police arrested the 36-year-old driver and charged him with DWI.

WKBW

”And he did ask why me once and why didn't the driver slow down and stuff like that. Today, I think is when reality set in a little bit,” Regina says. “He got a little cranky, but I know why he's realizing how bad it is and what's going on with him.”

Meanwhile, Regina, a mother of seven is trying to make ends meet that’s why a gofoundme has been set up.

WKBW

“I've been told that he'll be in the wheelchair for six to eight weeks and then he'll have to come back for about six months to a year, about four times a week,” she expresses. “He has four different specialists he'll have to see and we don't have a car. The bus doesn't come to the hospital, so it's going to be Ubers. And that's going to be, I calculate around 250 a week, and dad works, but he's out of work as a caretaker now.”



Regina also hopes this crash will lead to change in this area on the West Side, to make it more pedestrian-friendly.

WKBW

“Like there’s something like a light that shows crossing for people can see, keeping it from happening to someone else,” she says.



And as for Wyatt he still has a long journey ahead.

WKBW

“Just to stay strong and keep fighting,” the mother says. “Get there sooner than you think.”

Click here for Wyatt's gofundme.