'A month devoted to them': Lancaster Unleashed calls on canine celebrities for 2026 calendar contest

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mary St. Mary, President of Lancaster Unleashed, is calling on all canine celebrities to put their best paw forward.

The organization has officially launched its 2026 Como Lake Bark Park Calendar Contest, now open through August 10.

"If your dog is one of the top 13 vote-getters, then they will have a month devoted to them," St. Mary said. The contest is part of Lancaster Unleashed’s mission to raise funds for the Como Lake Bark Park.

"It’s an online contest where you submit your dog’s photo for a $5 fee," St. Mary said. "Then, you get all your family and friends to vote. The votes are one dollar and equals one vote."

St. Mary said this annual calendar contest is the organization's second biggest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds will go toward making improvements at the park.

"Every year, there’s something that needs to be done that’s our responsibility to pay for," St. Mary said. "We’re always looking for ways to make it a more dog-friendly and people-friendly, dog park so more people want to come to it."

Participating is simple, upload an adorable photo of your pup here, pay the $5 entry fee, and start gathering votes.

The more votes your photo receives, the better your dog’s chances of being featured in the 2026 calendar. Each $1 donation counts as one vote.

"We are really trying to become a destination," St. Mary added. "Even if you’re just visiting Buffalo and looking for a dog park, come see us!"

To learn more about the contest or to enter your dog, visit here.