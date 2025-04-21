'A man of resurrection and of hope': Western New Yorkers mourn Pope Francis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers are mourning the loss of 88-year-old Pope Francis, some of whom had the chance to meet the pontiff.

Sister Mary Johnice, director of the Response to Love Center in Buffalo, said the late Pope was one of her heroes, and she had the chance to be in his presence twice.

Sister Johnice said she was worried about the Pope after watching him on television on Easter Sunday.

“I prayed for him, and I encouraged others to pray as well for him, because I knew his end was coming," she said.

Father Paul Seil, chaplain of the Buffalo Fire Department, was in the Pope's presence multiple times, the most recent just over a year ago.

He spoke of the significance of the Pope's passing just as Easter had ended.

“This Pope was very special and close to the hearts of the people," Father Paul said. “He was a man of resurrection and of hope....He reflects the Lord Jesus in this death and in this rising to new life. I mean, it's really in one sense, to me at least, a very comforting thing as well as a beautiful sign.”

Worshippers gathered at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna for Mass at noon. Among them was Susan Santandrew, who met the Pope at the Vatican. She was waiting in line with other worshippers, holding little Argentinian flags, hoping to get his attention.

"We were waving [them] and hoping he would come down, and he did," she said.

She brought him a little bag filled with gifts from Buffalo.

“I gave him a bag from OLV with things from Buffalo in it, so like Frank's Hot Sauce and some Father Baker things," she said.