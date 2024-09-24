'A man of integrity': Chautauqua County Undersheriff Richard Telford passes away

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its leaders.

The sheriff's office announced on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that Undersheriff Richard Telford has passed away.

For those who knew the Undersheriff they already can tell us about his great qualities. For those who never had the privilege and honor to know him, I’d like to share just some of his qualities that made him a great law enforcement officer, supervisor, great friend (to so many) but even more importantly a great father, husband, brother and son.



Rich was a man of integrity, he could always be counted on to do the right thing. He displayed a courage that was second to none, which he demonstrated this past year in his courageous battle and not to mention throughout his over 30 years of service to this county. His character was evident as he was always there displaying the great values we count on. Respect - not only did Rich demonstrate unconditional respect in all his dealings about the respect that so many people had for him was so evident.



Undersheriff Telford was a great leader (lead from the front and no task was too big or too small for him - the two pictures show his willingness to do any task but also to make sacrifices to better his service to this county).



Undersheriff, you will be missed greatly but know that you have lead a great legacy.







The Forestville Fire Department also posted a message on its Facebook, sending thoughts and prayers to the Telford family.