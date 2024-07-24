‘A lot of money:’ $4.5 Million NY Forward Award to transform Hamlet of West Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A public local planning committee was held Tuesday to discuss the NY Forward Award $4.5 million state grant aiming to uplift organizations and businesses in the Hamlet of West Falls.

The program from the state is to accelerate and expand economic revitalization in smaller and rural areas like the West Falls.

Some neighbors like Missy Nuernberger who attended the meeting say the money should go elsewhere.

WKBW

“The 4.5 million dollars I actually want it to go to the community of West Falls,” she says. “So these meetings we’ve had people have put in their proposals and a lot of them are private businesses which in my opinion I don’t think they should get any of this money.”

Missy feels the money should be more for her neighbors living in the area.

WKBW

“I would like the money to go into the community. I’d like the money to go into a public pool at the JP Nicely Park where summertime it’s a pool and winter is an ice skating rink,” Missy says.

But she does want the town’s oldest and only library to earn what they deserve.

WKBW

“The library deserves every penny, every penny they want, and more, she says. “Those people are wonderful and my kids grown up when it was an actual library.”



But others are excited about the project.

Connor Schneider is part of the board.

WKBW

He's also the owner of West Falls Depot.

It’s a historic passenger station that was used from 1883 to 1955.

Then it was converted into a house.

He hopes to receive some funding to preserve the history.

WKBW





“Create some kind of community venue where people can learn about the history of the railroad and West Falls it’s a stop on the Rail Trail and NY Scenic Byway,” he says. “it’s the first thing you see coming here, and last thing you see coming out. I’m just really trying to restore the showpiece of West Falls.”





Some committee members say this million-dollar project is about making West Falls habitable.

WKBW

“All of these projects are not going to happen, some of them will happen in part of what is being presented tonight some may not happen at all,” says Town Supervisor Charles Snyder of the Town of Aurora.

WKBW

“This planning process goes kind of until the end of the year by the end of the year we’ll have a slated project,” says Angela Keppel, revitalization specialist, New York State Department of State. “And the state will decide the funding early in the next year and then projects will start after that.”

The next public local planning committee will take place on Aug. 27th.

