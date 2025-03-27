'A lot of exciting stuff': Popular Tex-Mex restaurant joins Lancaster’s growing business scene

VILLAGE OF LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Village of Lancaster is getting an addition just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Papi Grande’s, a popular Tex-Mex restaurant, has announced it will open a new location on West Main Street, marking another step in the village’s expanding business landscape.

Set to open in a brand-new building, the restaurant will feature a street-level patio, ideal for live music during the summer months.

Owners stated they are eager to bring their famous margaritas and homemade “liquid gold” queso to the Lancaster community.

“They’re super excited about the patio overlooking the creek. Things like that,” said Tom Sweeney, owner and president of Glassgo Management, who oversees the development.

The restaurant is part of a broader surge in business activity in the village. In 2023, Fattey Beer Co. expanded to Central Avenue, joining a growing list of local businesses, from mom-and-pop shops to boutiques flourishing in the area.

“There’s a lot of exciting stuff going on in the village,” Sweeney added. “Business in Lancaster is growing. A lot of folks are coming down. We see a lot of our folks walking the streets. The local merchants are energized to host a lot of different events. We are going to be hosting a concert series this year.”

Papi Grande’s is not the only new venture coming to Lancaster this summer. Big Papa’s Creamery, an ice cream shop offering a variety of dairy and non-dairy options, is set to open in June. Roam on West Main, a children’s clothing boutique specializing in sizes 0-8, will also open.

Meanwhile, Fattey Beer Co. continues to thrive in the heart of the village.

“Today is our 643rd day of being open. The store has not closed once, which is cool,” said Gregory Day, manager of the Lancaster location. “It’s been a really fun time here in the Village of Lancaster. The village has been great. Very accepting of us. It’s been a very busy place and big things are coming.”

Since its opening nearly two summers ago, the beer company has gained about 350 Mug Club members, which has further cemented its presence in the community.

The influx of new businesses reflects a shift in Lancaster’s identity. Known for its historic charm, the village is quickly becoming a hotspot for entrepreneurs looking to expand.

“People want an experience,” said Patricia Marshal, owner of Lilly Belle Meads and president of the Lancaster Village Merchant’s Association. “That’s what we as a village are trying to provide. The whole community is the business coming together, putting on these events and making it more than just one shop. It takes a village.”