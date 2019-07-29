ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kate Singleton's husband re-enlisted in the New York National Guard in March, which meant a $20,000 re-enlistment incentive. The first $10,000 was supposed to come by the end of April. A few days out from August her and her husband are still waiting on that bonus.

Singleton said she contacted the National Guard, working her way up the chain of command. By mid-June there was still no bonus, so she reached out to Congressman Chris Collin's office. The National Guard sent Collins' office a letter in July saying due to a backlog the payment was processed on June 10th. Singleton had this to say when she read the letter.

"Ok well if it was processed, why haven't we received it," she said.

According to the New York Army National Guard, this is a federal issue. It said the backlog was caused by a fire at the national headquarters affecting a computer database.

The couple just started it's own plumbing business and said it could use the bonus now more than ever.

"A little bit of a cushion until work starts coming in," Singleton said. "I'm sure many people can understand when you start a business you don't have someone banging on your door right away saying 'hey I need you'."

Singleton said she wants more than just the bonus, she wants answers for her husband and others who are also waiting for their money.

"If there is an issue as they're saying, I think the least they could do is notify members of the guard," she said.

According to the U.S. National Guard, the data error started back in February. Since then, payments have had to be processed manually instead of automatically, which could effect all soldiers waiting on these bonuses.

In New York State, the state National Guard, said there are about 100 soldiers whose bonuses or incentives are still delayed.