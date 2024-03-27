A local real estate agent rescues English Bulldog from gruesome living conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo realtor saves an English bulldog from harsh living conditions after seeing a house from a potential seller.

Sarah Duran is now fostering three-year-old Maxine.

She shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that it broke her heart seeing Maxine in a dingy basement.

“She’s such a sweetheart. It’s just a shame,” she expresses. “I’m just glad that I found her.

Sarah found Maxine a few days ago.

“And it had tenants in it so I got their number,” she says. “I called, went to the house, and looked through the whole house. I got to the basement and there was Maxine.”

Sarah says Maxine was found hopeless in the basement.

“There was no water, she was pooping down there. There was like a ripped-up dog bed,” she says. “So I asked a few questions and I didn't want to put them on defensive mode. So then I said, are you going to take her to the vet what are you going to do? By the way, the woman just had a baby so I said you know, I think you have your hands full here so if you want I can take her, I work with a rescue.”

Sarah is a foster mom for cats for “West Side Cat Rescue”– a non-profit of volunteers that rescue cats.

But with Maxine, she’s the first dog rescue for the organization.

“So we’re raising money to cover her spayed and eye medications and probably eye surgery to get her eyelids tucked back in,” Sarah says.

Now Maxine is in a safe place where she can be loved.

“She is ten to fifteen pounds underweight so we’re going to have to fatten her up,” she says. “I’m feeding her pretty frequently.”

Sarah wants to make it clear why the police were not involved here.

“I wouldn't want someone to be afraid to surrender an animal in need out of fear that they’re going to have the police after them and again she had a one-day-old with two other kids, and I'm like I don't know. I don't know their whole situation.”

But Sarah was there at the right moment to save this sweet soul.

“Just like the cats we’re going to do everything that we can to make sure that she’s fully healthy,” she says.

Click here if you wish to help with the cost of Maxine’s care.

