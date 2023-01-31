A local MMA fighter aims to expand gym for underserved youth in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owner of JT’s Mixed Martial Arts building wants to expand his business into a nonprofit builiding at another location in Lockport to help youth living in low-income communities.

Joseph Taylor holds a world title in kickboxing and MMA and he plans to transition a 4,000 sq. ft. space into a facility near the streets of Hawley.

“There are two housing projects for low-income families and two schools and they have nothing to do after school,” Taylor says. “So building this JT recreational center would give kids to do after school and keep them out of trouble.”

Taylor tells 7 News reporter, Yoselin Person, he’s working with New York State to get grants so that way all kids can come without paying anything.

The MMA fighter says he can relate to the kids living in low-income communities because he once lived it.

“We didn’t have much. My mom didn’t have money for YMCA,” he expresses. “So we only played in the woods. But building this in a safe location the kids can walk down and have something to do.”

Taylor understands the need of his community so he hopes to have sponsors see the need in helping the youth in Lockport.

“We want them to come there to have something to do and be surrounded by positive people that wants to help them out,” he says.

Click here to find more details on how you can contact Joseph Taylor to be a sponsor or donate.