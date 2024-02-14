A local filmmaker calling out for community collaboration to diversify Buffalo's film industry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local filmmaker is calling out for community collaboration to diversify Buffalo's film industry.

Filmmaker and CEO of Anak’s Studios Samuel Anakwah is all about having communities come together to embrace talent within multimedia film production.

“I want all the filmmakers to come together as one so we can bring out the hidden talent from the people in Buffalo,” Anakwah says. “I don't really see a lot of Black owned production companies. All of the production companies I see are White owned, so being a Black man, or someone from Africa I found it difficult to open it. But I knew where I am definitely going to attract people.”

And it’s all happening inside his Anak’s Studios on Main Street where he’s also offering free lessons to those interested in film.

“Some people don’t have the money to go to school for it. I have the talent, equipment, and the studio, so why not. I just teach them,” he says.

21-year-old Amartey Laryea studies computer information systems.

He shares with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that once he got a hold of a camera he couldn’t stop learning some skills from Anak’s Studios.

“Throughout a couple of months I just kind of grew to have a passion for doing it. I just picked up the camera and started working with it," Laryea says. “I feel like it’s better working in a team than working alone, and it’s much more fun."

Anakwah’s sister Nana Esi Addo is a publicist of Anak's Studios.

She says her brother has always been passionate about what he does.

“So for him to decide to incorporate the people of Buffalo shows the longevity on how far he wants to be in the community,” says Addo. “I’m excited for him. I’m excited for me as well because when my brother goes up, we all go up.”

Anakwah hopes many in the Buffalo community can hop on board in collaborating.

“I want us to come together and show that Buffalo can be the hub for filmmaking today!,” he says.

If you’re interested in film and want to embrace your hidden talent you can give CEO of Anak’s Studios Samuel Anakwah a call:

(404) 528-3007