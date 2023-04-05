A little fun for everyone! Spring Recess at Riverworks returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Recess is in session..

Students are off school this week. If you're looking for something to do with your family, RiverWorks might have you covered. In partnership with Independent Health, Spring Recess at RiverWorks is back with a ton of new games and things to do together.

Michelle Carbery is the Senior Corporate Wellness Specialist at Independent Health. She said between roller skating, ice skating, balance games, etc... the possibilities are endless.

"We have everything. If you want to get up into the sky, strap on some roller skates, or maybe if you want to get artsy, you can do that too," Carbery said.

The event runs Wednesday April 5, and ends Thursday April 6 at 5 pm. Carbery said Wednesday is a great day to come though, because it'll be jam packed.

"The Easter Bunny will be here (11 am), there will be free giveaways, and there will be a lot of things to do... Come, have a good time, and enjoy all the options we have for you," Carbery said.

For more information on Spring Recess at RiverWorks, click here.