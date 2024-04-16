Watch Now
A list of summer camps available for Summer 2024

Posted at 5:28 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 06:44:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you still looking for a summer camp for your child? Well 7 News is helping you with the search as we list off summer camps that still have availability. The camps listed have been either found by 7 News or shared by your fellow neighbors.

This list will continuously be updated. All links to camp registrations are attached with listings. Do you know of a summer camp still available? You can send in recommendations to news@wkbw.com

BUFFALO AND EAST CITIES:

  • Buffalo Museum of Science:
    • Buffalo / Ages 3-4 and Grades 4th-5th / Weekly from 9AM to 4PM
  • Stutelage Innovations
    • Depew / Ages 3-10 / June 24th-August 30th / Half Day Camps starting at $30.60 through April / Can sign up for week, full day or half day
  • Rolly Pollies
    • North Buffalo / Ages 3-9 / July 9th-August 30th / AM Camp - Tuesdays and Thursdays ($50/day), PM Camp - Tuesdays-Fridays ($200/week)
  • Master Chong's Taekwondo
    • Lancaster / Ages 5-12 / July 1st-August 30th / Weekly camps ($289/week), Daily Camp ($74/day)
  • Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association
    • Buffalo / Ages 11-16 / June 24th-August 9th / Weekly camps ($300/week)
  • Elmwood Franklin Summer Camp
    • Buffalo / Ages 3.5 to 14 / June 17th-August 9th / Weekly camps available with prices varying depending on camp selection

  • Just For Kids

    • Cheektowaga / Open to Union East Students only / Four week program / Free

NORTHTOWNS:

    • The Warrior Factory

      • Williamsville / Ages 6-12 / June 24th-August 30th / Single Day ($99), Half Day ($250/week), Full Day ($350/week)
    • Stutelage Innovations
      • East Amherst, North Tonawanda, Clarence Center / Ages 3-10 / Half day camps starting at $30.60 through April / Can sign up for week, full day or half day
    • Rolly Pollies
      • East Amherst / Ages 3-9 / July 9th-August 30th / AM camp - Tuesdays and Thursdays ($50/day), PM camp - Tuesdays-Fridays ($200/week)
    • Master Chong's Taekwondo
      • Amherst, East Amherst / Ages 5-12 / July 1st-August 30th / Weekly camps ($289/week), Daily camp ($74/day)
    • Just For Kids
      • Grand Island (Ages 4-15), Sweet Home (Ages 4-15)
        • Grand Island is available to Grand Island District students and GICSD and JFK staff / July 1st-August 30 / 7AM-5:30PM / Afternoon only option available
        • Sweet Home location open to all / 8AM-5:30PM / afternoon onlu option available
    • Camp Centerland
      • Getzville / Grades K-10 / July 1st-August 30th / Day camps (prices listed below) and specialty camps available
        • Grades K-6: $419/week for JCC members, $485 for non-members
        • Grades 7-9: $465/week for JCC members, $539 for non-members
        • Grade 10: $399/3 weeks for JCC members. $486 for non-members
    • Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village
      • Amherst / Ages 5-11 / July 15th-August 16th / $250 for members, $300 for non-members
        • STEAM Summer Camp (July 15th-19th, August 5th-9th)
        • Pioneer Day Camp (July 22nd-26th, August 12th-16th)

    SOUTHTOWNS:

    • The Warrior Factory
      • Hamburg / Ages 6-12 / June 24th-August 30th / Single Day ($99), Half Day ($250/week), Full Day ($350/week)
    • Rolly Pollies
      • Orchard Park / Ages 3-9 / July 9th-August 30th / AM Camp - Tuesdays and Thursdays ($50/day), PM Camp - Tuesdays-Fridays ($200/week)

    • Master Chong's Taekwondo

      • Orchard Park / Ages 5-12 / July 1st-August 30th / Weekly Camps ($289/week), Daily Camp ($74/day)

    NIAGARA ORLEANS:

    SOUTHERN TIER:

    • Dunkirk Conference Center
      • Dunkirk / 8 camps ranging from K-12 / June 30th-August 17th / Prices vary on camp selection
    • Circle C Ranch
      • Delevan / 2 week long camps for ages 8-18 / July 8th-July 20th / $345 with meals, lodging and activities included / Each session runs Monday-Saturday

    GENESEE WYOMING:

