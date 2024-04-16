A list of summer camps available for Summer 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you still looking for a summer camp for your child? Well 7 News is helping you with the search as we list off summer camps that still have availability. The camps listed have been either found by 7 News or shared by your fellow neighbors.

This list will continuously be updated.

BUFFALO AND EAST CITIES:



NORTHTOWNS:



The Warrior Factory

Williamsville / Ages 6-12 / June 24th-August 30th / Single Day ($99), Half Day ($250/week), Full Day ($350/week)

Stutelage Innovations

East Amherst, North Tonawanda, Clarence Center / Ages 3-10 / Half day camps starting at $30.60 through April / Can sign up for week, full day or half day

Rolly Pollies

East Amherst / Ages 3-9 / July 9th-August 30th / AM camp - Tuesdays and Thursdays ($50/day), PM camp - Tuesdays-Fridays ($200/week)

Master Chong's Taekwondo

Amherst, East Amherst / Ages 5-12 / July 1st-August 30th / Weekly camps ($289/week), Daily camp ($74/day)

Just For Kids

Grand Island (Ages 4-15), Sweet Home (Ages 4-15)

Grand Island is available to Grand Island District students and GICSD and JFK staff / July 1st-August 30 / 7AM-5:30PM / Afternoon only option available Sweet Home location open to all / 8AM-5:30PM / afternoon onlu option available

Camp Centerland

Getzville / Grades K-10 / July 1st-August 30th / Day camps (prices listed below) and specialty camps available

Grades K-6: $419/week for JCC members, $485 for non-members Grades 7-9: $465/week for JCC members, $539 for non-members Grade 10: $399/3 weeks for JCC members. $486 for non-members

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

Amherst / Ages 5-11 / July 15th-August 16th / $250 for members, $300 for non-members

STEAM Summer Camp (July 15th-19th, August 5th-9th) Pioneer Day Camp (July 22nd-26th, August 12th-16th)



SOUTHTOWNS:



The Warrior Factory

Hamburg / Ages 6-12 / June 24th-August 30th / Single Day ($99), Half Day ($250/week), Full Day ($350/week)

Rolly Pollies

Orchard Park / Ages 3-9 / July 9th-August 30th / AM Camp - Tuesdays and Thursdays ($50/day), PM Camp - Tuesdays-Fridays ($200/week)

Master Chong's Taekwondo Orchard Park / Ages 5-12 / July 1st-August 30th / Weekly Camps ($289/week), Daily Camp ($74/day)



NIAGARA ORLEANS:



Niagara Falls Culinary Institute

Niagara Falls / Ages 8-10 (Week 1,3), 11-13 (Week 4), 14-17 (Week 7) / June 24th-August 9th / Weekly Camps ($400)



SOUTHERN TIER:



Dunkirk Conference Center

Dunkirk / 8 camps ranging from K-12 / June 30th-August 17th / Prices vary on camp selection

Circle C Ranch

Delevan / 2 week long camps for ages 8-18 / July 8th-July 20th / $345 with meals, lodging and activities included / Each session runs Monday-Saturday



GENESEE WYOMING:

