A list of summer camps available for Summer 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you still looking for a summer camp for your child? Well 7 News is helping you with the search as we list off summer camps that still have availability. The camps listed have been either found by 7 News or shared by your fellow neighbors.
This list will continuously be updated. All links to camp registrations are attached with listings. Do you know of a summer camp still available? You can send in recommendations to news@wkbw.com
BUFFALO AND EAST CITIES:
- Buffalo Museum of Science:
- Buffalo / Ages 3-4 and Grades 4th-5th / Weekly from 9AM to 4PM
- Stutelage Innovations
- Depew / Ages 3-10 / June 24th-August 30th / Half Day Camps starting at $30.60 through April / Can sign up for week, full day or half day
- Rolly Pollies
- North Buffalo / Ages 3-9 / July 9th-August 30th / AM Camp - Tuesdays and Thursdays ($50/day), PM Camp - Tuesdays-Fridays ($200/week)
- Master Chong's Taekwondo
- Lancaster / Ages 5-12 / July 1st-August 30th / Weekly camps ($289/week), Daily Camp ($74/day)
- Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association
- Buffalo / Ages 11-16 / June 24th-August 9th / Weekly camps ($300/week)
- Elmwood Franklin Summer Camp
- Buffalo / Ages 3.5 to 14 / June 17th-August 9th / Weekly camps available with prices varying depending on camp selection
- Cheektowaga / Open to Union East Students only / Four week program / Free
NORTHTOWNS:
- Williamsville / Ages 6-12 / June 24th-August 30th / Single Day ($99), Half Day ($250/week), Full Day ($350/week)
- Stutelage Innovations
- East Amherst, North Tonawanda, Clarence Center / Ages 3-10 / Half day camps starting at $30.60 through April / Can sign up for week, full day or half day
- Rolly Pollies
- East Amherst / Ages 3-9 / July 9th-August 30th / AM camp - Tuesdays and Thursdays ($50/day), PM camp - Tuesdays-Fridays ($200/week)
- Master Chong's Taekwondo
- Amherst, East Amherst / Ages 5-12 / July 1st-August 30th / Weekly camps ($289/week), Daily camp ($74/day)
- Just For Kids
- Grand Island (Ages 4-15), Sweet Home (Ages 4-15)
- Grand Island is available to Grand Island District students and GICSD and JFK staff / July 1st-August 30 / 7AM-5:30PM / Afternoon only option available
- Sweet Home location open to all / 8AM-5:30PM / afternoon onlu option available
- Camp Centerland
- Getzville / Grades K-10 / July 1st-August 30th / Day camps (prices listed below) and specialty camps available
- Grades K-6: $419/week for JCC members, $485 for non-members
- Grades 7-9: $465/week for JCC members, $539 for non-members
- Grade 10: $399/3 weeks for JCC members. $486 for non-members
- Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village
- Amherst / Ages 5-11 / July 15th-August 16th / $250 for members, $300 for non-members
- STEAM Summer Camp (July 15th-19th, August 5th-9th)
- Pioneer Day Camp (July 22nd-26th, August 12th-16th)
- Amherst / Ages 5-11 / July 15th-August 16th / $250 for members, $300 for non-members
SOUTHTOWNS:
- The Warrior Factory
- Hamburg / Ages 6-12 / June 24th-August 30th / Single Day ($99), Half Day ($250/week), Full Day ($350/week)
- Rolly Pollies
- Orchard Park / Ages 3-9 / July 9th-August 30th / AM Camp - Tuesdays and Thursdays ($50/day), PM Camp - Tuesdays-Fridays ($200/week)
- Orchard Park / Ages 5-12 / July 1st-August 30th / Weekly Camps ($289/week), Daily Camp ($74/day)
NIAGARA ORLEANS:
- Niagara Falls Culinary Institute
- Niagara Falls / Ages 8-10 (Week 1,3), 11-13 (Week 4), 14-17 (Week 7) / June 24th-August 9th / Weekly Camps ($400)
SOUTHERN TIER:
- Dunkirk Conference Center
- Dunkirk / 8 camps ranging from K-12 / June 30th-August 17th / Prices vary on camp selection
- Circle C Ranch
- Delevan / 2 week long camps for ages 8-18 / July 8th-July 20th / $345 with meals, lodging and activities included / Each session runs Monday-Saturday
GENESEE WYOMING:
- Genesee Country Museum and Village
- Mumford / Ages 4-6, 7-10, 11-16 / July 8th-August 30th / Weekly Camps ($283)