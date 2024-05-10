'A lifetime opportunity:’ Reaction to hiring event for Kensington Expressway project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of people showed up to the New York State Department of Transportation hiring event for the Kensington Expressway Project.

25-year-old Ephraim Bostic says he’s excited for the opportunity for his community.

“I’m just really here to look for opportunities for myself to see where this is being reinvested into the community and I’m here to take advantage of that,” he says.

The Community Action Organization is in partnership of this event and it's all about recruiting East Side neighbors for the upcoming billion-dollar construction project of the 33.

“We have to make sure we’re doing our part making sure that our children and our families are taking this employment opportunity so this pre-registration gives you an advantage,” says Samuel L. Radford, director of Rafi Greene Masten Resource Center. “That project won’t start until October, so you’ll get trained and prepared so when the project starts you can go right to work.”

Some say this opportunity is important for all East Siders.

“This is very important for the East Side Of Buffalo, the inner city, and for the youth for their future. It’s billions of dollars,” says Frankie Johnson, a resident. “Can take a lot of youth off the street, they’re getting paid high education money to do construction jobs. It’ll be wonderful for the future.”

To qualify, you need a high school diploma or GED.

There will be several job positions to apply for.

“Jobs from construction, rebar training, to blueprinting so all the jobs associated with working on this construction project,” Radford says. “They’re going to take you to a six-week training and at the end you’ll be able to get certified for this project.”

It’s not clear just yet how much each job will pay, but that’s not cooling their excitement.

“This is a lifetime opportunity and everybody that you know should know about this. This is a billion dollars. This is life-changing,” Johnson says.

Construction is expected to start in October of this year.

Click here to apply.