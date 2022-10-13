A lack of EMS volunteers post pandemic has left medical centers looking to fill the gap

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Got involved 30 years ago," said Jonathan Schultz, Fire Coordinator & Director of Niagara Falls Emergency Services. "You know, some of my friends getting in the fire service, getting into EMS and working to help the community really and tried to do what we could to save lives."

It has been 3 decades of serving his community for Schultz and he said he's seen EMS providers making an impact since day one.

"They're out there, they're providing EMS protection, law enforcement, they're doing amazing work for all of our community," said Schultz. "Pre-covid they did amazing work, through the covid, unbelievable work they did to provide protection for everyone out there."

However, Schultz told 7 News the need for volunteer EMS workers has increased since the pandemic.

"Covid, unfortunately has really hurt the volunteer fire service across not just Niagara County but across the country," said Schultz. So many volunteers have left the ranks and just haven't really come back because of concern for covid, for their health. You know, concerned for everything else."

Wednesday evening at the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the "Emerging from Covid, Looking to the Future" open discussion was held for EMS volunteers. Heather Domanski, Director of Emergency Services at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center ER 1 said since EMS providers nationwide have been facing extreme worker shortages, they're doing everything they can to ensure people it's safe to come back.

"The local companies in Buffalo will actually pay for education, they'll pay for trainings," said Domanski. "The local fire departments are paying for education, they're paying for training to bring EMT's or people in the community that would like to become an EMT or a paramedic into the volunteer service."

Domanski told 7 News she believes EMS workers are needs just as much as the hospitals themselves.

At the meeting, volunteers were able to hear how the Medical Center can assist their efforts along with a special representation from UBNS Neurosurgeon and Memorial's Medical Stroke Director, Dr. Kenneth Snyder about the sign and symptoms of stroke.

It was an evening of education, encouragement and support so EMS workers can continue to pour into our communities and maybe even encourage someone else to join in along the way.

"When you see them training and you realize how much fun it is, it's a second family," said Schultz. "You know you get in there, you get involved there's something for everyone to do and we'd love to have everyone get involved and help community."

Domanski says if you want to join an EMS program you can stop by your local fire department pr EMS Crew for more information.