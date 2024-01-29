'A huge improvement': West Falls hopes for transformation following $4.5 million grant

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State announced budget investments in the Western New York region, including a $4.5 million NY Forward grant for West Falls.

Business owners in the small hamlet are hoping to capitalize on it.

“This is just a real multiplier for what we’re trying to do here and I think we’re going to become a major attraction for Western New York and in general," said Ricardo Rivera, co-owner of the Blueberry Treehouse Farm.

Rivera's business is one of 12 projects slated to receive funding. Renovations at the treehouse include additions and improved accessibility.

“Really it’s for the enhancement of the entire community. It’s not just the treehouse farm but West Falls as a hamlet is going to see a huge improvement," Rivera added.

Aurora Councilman Luke Wochensky told 7 News the investment is equal to more than half the towns annual budget of $8 million.

"We put it together and we had high hopes because the program is transformative for West Falls — it really is," said Wochensky.

The list of investments include enhancements to the volunteer-run library, with plans to expand as a community center and meeting place.

And down the street at the West Falls Center for the Arts, another half-a-million dollars towards increasing audience capacity and improved visibility.

“So many businesses have started and people have really tried to create an artists community here, so this will really give us the boost I think we need," said Carolyn Panzica.

You can read more about plans for West Falls here.

