'A huge deal': Big changes to NYS DMV rules mean more points, higher insurance for bad drivers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has a whole new set of regulations in place when it comes to their points systems for traffic violations.

It could mean more drivers could face having their licenses suspended and for longer. It may also hike your insurance if you get a ticket for certain violations.

The biggest changes, first reported by CBS News, involve regulations related to driving while intoxicated and impaired.

"It's a huge deal," said Frank LoTempio III, a criminal defense attorney in Buffalo.

Until November, a DWI conviction did not cost drivers any points on their licenses. However, violations such as passing a stopped school bus did.

Now, a DWI conviction can mean up to 11 points on your license and passing the school bus is up to eight.

Your driver's license will be suspended if you have more than 11 points during a 24-month period. That's up for 18 months before the DMV changes.

"Let's say you have two points on your license already. Now, you have 13 points on your license," LoTempio said.

The points mean a big hike to your car insurance.

“Your insurance rates will skyrocket," he said.

LoTempio raised questions about why there hasn't been a bigger push to raise public awareness about the new laws.

"My office manager said to me the other day, 'Did you hear about the new point change and DWIs?' And I said, 'No, what are you talking about?'" LoTempio said. "I do DWIs three, four or five times a week and this is the first I've ever heard of it.”

“When the BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) went from .10% to .08%, there was a pretty big campaign about that, right? Why wouldn't they do that now?” LoTempio said.

I reached out to the DMV and they said that the new regulations were published back in July in a report. You can find all the details starting on page 15 of this 98-page report at this link.