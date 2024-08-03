‘A hole going to feel for longtime:’ Remembrance of The Old Pink

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allentown Association hosted a remembrance of The Old Pink as a way to raise money for displaced employees.

Friday was Eric Van Rysdam’s last time Djing for the Allentown community after a fire destroyed The Old Pink in June.

WKBW

“I started DJing at the bar in the fall of 1990 and worked up until the night before the fire,” Eric says. “It was a great community of people from all walks of life who came to our door just all blended together. I'll miss working there. But I'll miss the people that I dealt with every night and who would come up and talk to me.”

26 Shirts took part in the initiative of raising money.

“Everything that we sell here we have a donation component and our donations are going to the staff and everybody who used to work at The Old Pink,” says Jenine Nowakowski, an event staff of 26 Shirts. “So it’s really nice to feel that we’re helping out.”

The association's president says The Old Pink was the go-to spot during the holidays.

WKBW

“And everybody would come to The Old Pink and you’ll see who’s from out of town and it was really just a wonderful thing to do,” says Patty MacDonald, president of Allentown Association. “So this holiday season is going to be tough for a lot of people.”

Others say The Old Pink was a vital piece of Allentown's identity.

WKBW

“Spiritual epicenter for the city no matter who you were no matter when, no matter where,” says Alex Morrison, a resident. “Everyone kind of found themselves here. There were problems, but there was also a lot of joy. it was really nothing else like it.”

Others say what’s left of The Old Pink is now a hole in the neighborhood where many are going to feel for a very long time.

WKBW

“It's nice that the Allentown Association is doing something now after things have settled and people are looking for jobs and will need the money,” says Courtney Rosiek, a resident.

As for Eric, he says he’ll DJ elsewhere.

“I'll be able to continue doing what I do, but it’ll never be the same and I'll miss that,” says Erick. “I'll miss the people.”

