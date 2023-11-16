A hearty helping of winter weather may be served up in Western NY leading up to Thanksgiving Day

(WKBW-TV), Buffalo — Do you remember how Western New York's weather was last year at this time? Mother Nature's snowy salvos were already taking aim on us. Through this date last year, we had already logged more than 80 inches of snow, in what many came to know as "Snow-vember, part 2".

We've been lucky so far this November with temperatures flirting with 60 degrees this week. Our luck, however, may soon be on borrowed time. There are growing signs that SOME OF us may be in for a hearty helping of wintry weather in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

The week will start on a fine note with sunshine and a seasonable brand of chill. A storm system will then march its way across Ohio, and carve a path to our west. Once that area of Low pressure parks itself to our north, a chilly flow of air funneling up the length of Lake Erie will set the stage for shifting bands of lake snow to form.

Between the rain, the potential for some embedded ice, and the lake effect that may follow, travel may become tricky for those heading to see family and friends for the holiday.

It's still way too soon to discuss details and specifics on snowfall amounts and on the intensity of this lake effect setup. Right now, this just serves as a heads up to keep a close watch on the forecast, as you make those holiday preparations!

The 7 Weather Team will keep you posted every step of the way!