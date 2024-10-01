'A happy little girl': Vigil held for family who died in September 2020 house fire, still no cause

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community honoring the lives lost in a devastating fire now four years ago, on Friday.

Anthony Gouchi, Emma Johnson and their one-year-old daughter Amira lost their lives back in September 2020, in an early morning fire on East Utica Street.

Buffalo Fire believes the fire began in Gouchie's car and spread to the home.

Loved ones gathered at Cheektowaga Town Park to celebrate Amira's birthday.

She would have been 6-year-old Friday, Sept. 27.

Family members are hoping for answers as no new information on a cause has been released since 2021.

Amira's grandmother, Ruth Gouchie said, "A happy little girl. She used to always sing her ABC's. She was about to turn two. We were planning on her 2nd birthday party. One thing I did give her a little early was a little pink house that she got to play with."

"The fire doesn't start at random, especially when it started in a vehicle, if I'm not mistaken. it started in the car, in the driveway and then into the house. That's not an accidental fire," Jenni, with WNY Missing and Unidentified Persons Network said.

7 News reached out to the Erie County Sheriff's Office about any possible leads in the case.

The station received this statement: "At this time, the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact our office (716-858-2400) or the Buffalo Fire Department."