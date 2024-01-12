'A game changer': Buffalo Bills fans can now wear battery-heated clothing to games

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans can enjoy this Sunday's playoff game with some extra warmth — Highmark Stadium is now allowing battery-heated clothing inside the stadium.

The Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a frigid game ahead of them, with wind gusts 30 - 40 mph and an estimated wind chill of 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ellie Ryan, a manager at Snowflake Ski Shop, said the store is equipped with heated gear fans can buy for a toasty game day experience.

"We have vests. We have socks. We have gloves," Ryan said. "The only stipulation would be that you have to take the battery out when you go through security, and put it along with your phone."

The battery-operated gear offered at the store stays warm for up to 4.5 hours and can get up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

"It's going to really prove to be a game changer for season ticket holders who are sitting outside all day long," Ryan said.

Ryan's Recommended Game Day Outfit:



Layer. Layer. Layer.

Moisture wicking base layer Mid-layer Heated Vest Weather-proof outer layer Avoid cotton. It traps moisture, and makes you cold. Look for wool or synthetic material instead. You can rock your Zubaz leggings, but wear a snow pant, ski pant, or anything that is 100% waterproof over them. Warm accessories

Battery-heated gloves Neck gaiter Your favorite Buffalo Bills hat

"This is going to be a great game," Ryan said. "You're not going to want to miss a second of it, and if you're properly prepared ... you're going to keep warm and dry.