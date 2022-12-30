A family member speaks after several families lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several families in the Glenwood neighborhood in the City of Buffalo lost their homes to a fire during Buffalo's historic blizzard.

One of the members who lost his home, Thomas Williams, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he and many others are in desperate need of help since they have limited resources to get by.

"We were all basically in the kitchen trying to keep warm, and we were using the stove for light," Williams says. "We didn't have any heat it was really bad, and then we smelled smoke coming from the back hallway. Coming from upstairs and I immediately went to action."

Williams says in under seven minutes, his family quickly got dressed the best they could for the harsh weather, and he even tried to save some of their pets even though he is recovering from a heart condition.

"My cousin had two dogs upstairs and a cat," he says. "I kicked the door like three times it wouldn't open while the smoke was surrounding me. I couldn't see. Then I heard the fire department then I came out from the hallway."

Thomas says the Buffalo Firefighters faced some challenges during the blaze.

"It was so bad that the fire department couldn't get the water to put the fire out because the hose froze, so they couldn't literally do anything," Williams says. "They had to call another truck to get water to the house."

The Buffalo Fire Commissioner says the cause of the fire is possibly accidental in nature, and they're still investigating.

"All of our stuff is gone, but I don't care, I mean, I care, but right now, I'm just glad that my family members got out," Thomas Williams says. "And that's what's keeping me from losing my sanity. I got everybody out."

Thomas and others are staying at a hotel that's provided by the Red Cross but only for a short time.

"We need basic things, food clothes, kids need stuff, and I'm out here trying to speak to America because we need help," he says.

Click here to donate to the families in need.

