A family in Niagara Falls speaks out after the death of their 24-year-old son

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family in Niagara Falls is desperate for answers as they say their 24-year-old son was shot and killed outside the family home.

24-year-old Jaylan McWilson was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of South Avenue in Niagara Falls outside his family home.

The McWilson family is mourning for their loved one.

“He left out with his hands folded praying to his father. He said God here’s my prayers,” says Marsha McWilson, mother of Jaylan. “That’s what is holding me up. Yes, I’m going to cry. This is my baby. My dream baby.”

Jaylan’s mother, Marsha McWilson, says he was a dream baby to her since she had a hard time having a baby.

Marsha tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person her son had many talents including being a musician.

“He was a such a great musician, he was funny and that’s all he did was smile with a perfect smile,” she says. “He would laugh and loved my macaroni and cheese.”

But on the night of the shooting, Marsha had no way of knowing she was saying her final goodbyes to her dream baby.

She says she even helped style his hair shortly before going out with some friends.

“He hugged and kissed me and said this was the best hairdo you ever did ma,” the mother says. “I love you ma and he hugged me and kissed me and I said Jaylan I love you and that’s how it ended the perfect storm.”

Marsha says Jaylan worked so hard for what he wanted, but the day he was killed it was out of jealousy.

“Jealousy is real and causes these things to happen,” Marsha McWilson says. “Jaylan bought a brand new BMW and wanted to share with his friends, but it didn’t go right.”

Jaylan was shot four times in the back and was transported to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

Yet, through it all the McWilson family is standing strong.

“He’s not going to die in vain, and this young man that did it, I pray for his soul,” the mother says.

Niagara Falls Police say this incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information Number at (716) 286-4711.