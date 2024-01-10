A family and local priest react to Pope Francis' comments about surrogacy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A family and a local priest have reacted to comments the head of the Catholic Church made Monday regarding surrogacy.

Earlier this week, Pope Francis called for a "worldwide ban" on surrogacy. The Pope says it exploits women and makes the child an "object of trafficking."

A reverend in the Diocese of Buffalo, Robert Zapfel, says he stands by the Pope's comments.

"The holy father expressed his concern that surrogacy reduces the child to a commodity that is purchased or manipulated," Zapfel told 7 News.

To anyone who feels not welcome in the Catholic Church because of the Pope's comments, the reverend said, "We're sorry that they do feel alienated, but we want them to know that following on the holy father's continuous message, we accompany them and their children on their journey as disciples of Jesus."

7 News also spoke with a Buffalo couple who had a baby through surrogacy.

Their son is now two years old and they say they are forever grateful for their family.

Mark and Nick also said they were shocked to hear the Pope's statements.

"It just seemed like a very weird topic for the Pope to take a strong stance on. There are so many issues that are facing the world and war," Nick said.

Mark explained the long process they went through to have a baby and says, "Our journey and our surrogate's decision to enter into surrogacy was on her end altruistic in nature. She truly wanted to help a family develop their own family that lacked the means otherwise."

In the United States, surrogacy is legal but not regulated by the federal government. It's up to each state to pass their own laws on the process.