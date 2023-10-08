Watch Now
A Fall Festival of color in Ellicottville this weekend

Event attracts thousands of leaf peepers every year
Posted at 10:22 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 22:22:10-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The fall colors are on full display for the annual Ellicottville Fall Festival.

You can ride Holiday Valley's new six person Mardi Gras chairlift to the top to get a bird's eye view of the foliage.

Back in the Village, Washington Street is closed to traffic, where you will find dozens of vendors selling all kinds of arts and crafts.

There is plenty to eat and drink as well, along with rides for the kids.

There is also a ski swap for those looking to get a jump start on some equipment for skiing and snowboarding this winter.

The Ellicottville Fall Festival runs through Sunday.

