'A dream come true': Young Buffalo Bills fan from Washington state emotional after receiving tickets

Connor Richardson is known at his school as the biggest Bills fan ever. The 12-year-old stands out, because living near Seattle, he's surrounded by Seahawks fans.

"You're different, you know?" he told 7 News. "You're not like everybody else."

His mom's family is from Niagara Falls, and he's been a Bills fan since birth.

Provided photo 12-year-old Connor Richardson, who lives near Seattle, dressed up as Josh Allen for Halloween

Connor dressed up as Josh Allen for Halloween, wore a Bills fedora to his uncle's wedding and even ran for student council on a Buffalo Bills platform — complete with a quote from Josh Allen.

"(Josh) said if you didn't want to believe in me, that's okay, because I'll make a believer out of you," Connor told his classmates.

It's clear he's a die-hard fan, but living more than 2,100 miles from Highmark Stadium, he's never been able to make it to a game in Orchard Park. That will change this Sunday.

Connor's uncle, Fred Gadawski, now lives near Albany and is a Bills season ticket holder. He surprised Connor for Christmas with a ticket to the Patriots game. Connor's reaction, which was posted on social media, went viral.

This is what the holidays is all about! My best friend who is a 20+ year season ticket holder surprised his nephew with a ticket to this weekends Bills home game for his first visit to Highmark stadium this Sunday! Get ready Mafia! @OneBillsLive ❤️💙🦬 #MafiaMountUp #LakeErieBros pic.twitter.com/jbgofhL899 — Phillip Sigouin (@whysoserious234) December 26, 2023

"It was a real shocker when I saw it," Connor said. "I mean, it's really just a dream come true, especially since I live in Washington, so it's like, it's really unexpected to fly across the country to see a Bills game."

Fred can't wait for his nephew to experience Bills Mafia in person.

"When I told him and I saw him start to cry, I started to get emotional, too, because I remember my first game," Fred said.

The two will sit in the first row in the end zone. Fred isn't surprised so many people shared this family's special moment.

"To be embraced for just a little kid coming all the way across the country for his firs tgame and to get that much notoriety and people reaching out ... it would only happen in Buffalo," Fred said. "We have the best fan base."

Connor can't wait to experience a Bills Sunday in person, instead of just watching on TV.

"Excited to hang out with everyone, hang out with my uncle, and the seats are really nice," Connor said. "So I'm just excited to be up and close with everybody."