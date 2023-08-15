Two women combine their love for baking and event planning to create special space in Depew

DEPEW, NY (WKBW) — On Friday, Chicaliyah Desserts and Elusion Events and Cafe held a grand opening at the new Depew storefront on Transit Road.

Co-owners Angela Mosely and Brenda McCarley met through their church, now they are combining their love of baking and event planning to create a special space for everyone.

"We represent people of color and that they can do whatever they set their minds too. We take that very seriously even with the foods we create. We are in an area that is also very Polish dominated and so we always try to have food that represents that community but also food that represents our community."

The name Chicaliyah is a combination of McCarley's granddaughters' names, which McCarley says is perfect for the shop.

"Its a fantastic spot to be in, great location and great people."

The cafe and bakery are open Tuesdays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.