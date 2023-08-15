Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two women combine their love for baking and event planning to create special space in Depew

Screen Shot 2023-08-15 at 3.49.21 PM.png
WKBW
Depew bakery combines two women’s love for baking and event planning
Screen Shot 2023-08-15 at 3.49.21 PM.png
Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 17:36:52-04

DEPEW, NY (WKBW) — On Friday, Chicaliyah Desserts and Elusion Events and Cafe held a grand opening at the new Depew storefront on Transit Road.

Co-owners Angela Mosely and Brenda McCarley met through their church, now they are combining their love of baking and event planning to create a special space for everyone.

Angela Mosely
Depew bakery combines two women’s love for baking and event planning

"We represent people of color and that they can do whatever they set their minds too. We take that very seriously even with the foods we create. We are in an area that is also very Polish dominated and so we always try to have food that represents that community but also food that represents our community."

The name Chicaliyah is a combination of McCarley's granddaughters' names, which McCarley says is perfect for the shop.

Brenda McCarley
Depew bakery combines two women’s love for baking and event planning

"Its a fantastic spot to be in, great location and great people."
Screen Shot 2023-08-15 at 3.48.50 PM.png
Depew bakery combines two women’s love for baking and event planning

The cafe and bakery are open Tuesdays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!