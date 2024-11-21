'A deliberate and violent murder': Family of Fredonia native killed in Budapest disputes suspect's claims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of the Fredonia native who was killed while on vacation in Budapest, Hungary say in a new statement that they believe the man suspected of killing her did it deliberately, despite his claims.

31-year-old Mackenzie Michalski, a Fredonia native, was killed earlier this month. A 37-year-old Irish citizen has been arrested after police say he admitted to killing her in his rented apartment in Budapest but claims the death was an accident.

Bela Szandelszky / AP Photos showing Mackenzie Michalski, a 31-year-old American tourist who was murdered while on vacation, hang at a candlelight vigil in Budapest, Hungary.

Investigators say the suspect killed Michalski while the two were intimate. After her death, the suspect allegedly hid her body in his closet while he went out to buy a suitcase. He then allegedly put her body in the suitcase and took her to a wooded area near Lake Balaton, about two hours from Budapest.

In a new statement from the Michalski family, they say the "death was in no way accidental despite claims to the contrary." The family says it was a deliberate and violent murder, based on evidence they've reviewed.

Watch: 'Celebrate her and remember her': Candlelight vigil held for Fredonia native killed in Hungary 'Celebrate her and remember her': Candlelight vigil held for Fredonia native killed in Hungary

You can read the entire statement below:

"Update: We are relieved to be back in the United States and have Kenzie home with us – although not in the manner we had hoped.



Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts for the worldwide outpouring of love, support, prayers, kind words and gestures you have all bestowed on our family at this unimaginable time. You have lifted us up—please continue.



We have been completely supported and cared for by the U.S. Embassy, the FBI, Antea International Funeral Home, many translators as well as countless people who reached out to offer services and love. The Hungarian Police have worked tirelessly to find Kenzie and arrest her murderer and still continue their diligent investigation. The head of homicide met with us several times to keep us informed. We were treated with kindness and compassion during our eight-day stay in Budapest.



One important point needs to be clarified. Based on all available evidence reviewed during consultation with the Hungarian Police, our daughter’s death was in no way accidental despite claims to the contrary. It was a deliberate and violent murder. After our encouraging interactions with the Hungarian Police and other authorities, we remain hopeful that Kenzie’s killer will be held responsible for his crimes to the fullest extent of the law.



#JusticeForKenzie #ForeverInTheLight"





A gofundme page set up to help bring Mackenzie Michalski home is still collecting donations. The page says the money will be given to Mackenzie's brother to help cover travel and funeral arrangements.