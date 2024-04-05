'A complete stranger abduction': Man indicted in kidnapping of Cheektowaga woman from driveway of her home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Erie County grand jury has indicted a Buffalo man in the kidnapping of a Cheektowaga woman from the driveway of her home last month.

Abel Gebrehawari, 24, is charged with second-degree kidnapping. According to prosecutors, Gebrehawari followed the victim, a 26-year-old woman, from Downtown Buffalo to her home on George Urban Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on March 2.

As she was getting out of her car, the suspect "forcibly abducted her from her driveway," said Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane. Investigators say Gebrehawari then dragged her to his SUV - which he had parked in the street - forced her into the back seat and drove away.

Within a distance of about eight to 10 houses from her own, the victim was able to grab the steering wheel and cause the vehicle to crash. She escaped and called police.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

"This is an extremely rare occurrence," Keane said, praising the victim for her extremely brave actions in a terrifying situation. "This has not happened in our memory."

In an interview with 7 News after the kidnapping, the victim - whose name is Kelly - said she lived out her worst-case scenario.

"I knew it was life or death. I knew I would not walk out of that situation alive," Kelly said.

She was able to grab her phone and take a picture of her attacker before she said he grabbed her again.

Provided photo

"And that was when I told him that if you're going to kidnap me, you're going to have to kill me because I'm not going down without a fight. He said get in the car, get in the car. He laughed, threw me in the back," said Kelly.

Gebrejawaro is being held without bail. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

