'A community disguised as a yoga studio': The Himalayan Center promoting health through yoga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Himalayan Institute is nearing its 50th anniversary, in Buffalo, at 841 Delaware Avenue.

As it slowly welcomes members back to in-person yoga classes, it is also looking for volunteers to lead its calming community.

"I often refer to this center as a community disguised as a yoga studio," the Himalayan Institute of Buffalo director, Jackie Bogdan said.

Run by volunteers, the holistic health and stress management organization started in the early 70s, by yoga enthusiasts who were students of Sri Swami Rama of The Himalayas.

Raised and trained in the mountains of north India, Swami Rama visited the west to build a bridge between the wisdom of the ancient sages and the scientific accomplishments of our era.

His legacy continues to shape the institute's vision.

"This whole space has this vibe of relief, release and support that I think that people benefit from when they come into this space but also even on Zoom. They still say that they can kind of still feel the connection," Bogdan said.

Aside from focusing on meditation, the organization partners with other local nonprofits.

"We partner up typically this time of year with Child and Family Services across the street to help with their gift campaigns," Bogdan said. "Occasionally, we jump into those other spaces and plant trees or hold yoga class in places that wouldn't of otherwise, had one."

Anyone able to provide a peaceful and supportive community is welcome to apply to become a volunteer. For more information, click here.

In the meantime, sit back, relax and just breathe!