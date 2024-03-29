A collaborative effort to discuss academic success for BPS students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Buffalo Public Schools Board leaders are bringing community organizations together to have a collaborative approach to discuss the challenges students may be facing.

Students like 17-year-old Nalani Matthews came to Thursday’s community listening session to have their voices heard on what she would like to see changed within the Buffalo Public Schools district.

“I’m just hoping that they are more helpful and that it’s better for other students like me because I have autism,” Matthews says. “I have a learning disability, speech problem and I just want the teachers to do better and help students with the same problem.”

Other students say the school system needs a big adjustment.

“The school systems are too old like they repeat the old things,” 17-year-old Jamari Shaw Jr. says.

So they feel it’s time for the school district to start taking action in teaching life-learning skills.

“Also like the curriculum, they don’t teach you how to budget. They don’t teach you how to pay mortgages so you get out and you’re really on your own so what are we really learning about in school?” Shaw says. “We learn about the same things. I’ve been learning about MLK, Caesar, and all of those things since the 5th grade and I haven’t learned about who I am.”

West District Representative for Buffalo Public Schools Board Jennifer Mecozzi tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person this initiative of community outreach is a start.

“This is all of a product of that is to make sure that we’re out in the community and listening to everything that folks have to say so that we can disseminate our highest needs,” Mecozzi says. “And we've witnessed today our young folks who are giving us the real deal because there are the ones that are really in the mix.”

School Board Member At-Large Terrance Heard says this action by the board is the beginning of a conversation with community leaders and parents.

“What we’re doing right now hasn’t been done in the City of Buffalo and if we can have an effect in our children’s education about student’s outcome,” Heard says. “And we can have an effect on our superintendent and set the goals and parameters on how she’s going to guard this city and move this city forward. It’s a no-brainer that now we’re moving in the right direction.”

Meantime, community organizers are excited to be part of a movement for all students in hopes the superintendent can take action with their concerns.

“We want lifelong learners. We want them to learn how to research what they want,” says Da’Von McCune, an executive director of PUSH Buffalo. “What they love, but also we want them to learn how to research on what they need.”

These board members will have other community listening sessions next month, April 11th.

