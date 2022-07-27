BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lacey and Christopher Thornes are trying to adjust to the rising cost of just about everything. They tell me their monthly expenses just went up hundreds of dollars and they're worried they might lose their home. Lacey says, "it's sad because we can't take care of our daughter." Christopher Thornes says, "We just got our analysis from our bank which shows the increase in taxes....That increases our mortgage up by 400 dollars a month which is just not affordable to us ."

They just had a baby daughter, Hannah and Christopher says he works 60 hours a week. They recently set up a Go Fund Me to hopefully buy them some time while they figure out how to adjust to the increased cost of living.

Lacey tells me she is willing to work from home if she finds something flexible that allows her to also watch her infant daughter. She says her husband works all the time and "he can only do so much."

The Thorne's aren't alone in their struggle to make ends meet. The Western New York Women's Foundation is one of many organizations trying to help families during these challenging times. They have noticed a big increase in people coming to them for assistance. Brandy Loveland, the Economic Mobility Coordinator at WNY Women's Foundation explains, "In our partnership with Harvest House, which is right now working with the emergency rental assistance program, there have been over 800 families they have helped because they have been struggling." She says childcare is also an issue and starting August 1st more families will be eligible for child care assistance.

The Thorne's hope they get some help soon so they can stay in their Cheektowaga home. Christopher says, "I just want to provide for my family."

Here are some resources available if you need assistance:

Harvest House [harvesthousebuffalo.org]

855-0654

Health care, housing assistance, baby clothes & supplies

Child Care Resource Network [wnychildren.org]

877-6666

211 WNY [211wny.org]