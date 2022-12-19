State and local leaders gathered to celebrate the opening of Mount Aaron Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and local officials celebrated the completion of Mount Aaron Village in Buffalo Thursday. It's a $20 million affordable housing development. Developers say this is just the beginning of bringing more affordable housing to East Buffalo, but they need more funding.

Affordable housing is set to become a focal point for the Hochul administration in the new year and that commitment -- is already taking shape here in western New York. A multi-million-dollar affordable housing community... nearly five years in the making, is now complete in East Buffalo.

Queen city pastor "Dwayne Jones" first proposed "Mount Aaron Village" back in March of 2018.

The "23-million dollar" plan called for "dozens of apartments" in a vacant lot at the corner of Genesee and Grey Street. Two years later, the project secured funding at the federal and state level. Finally, this week the governor's office announced construction was done.

"Mount Aaron Village" has 59 units with 18 reserved for people who are currently homeless.

This new development is a small part of the governor's "25-billion-dollar, five-year commitment" to increase the supply of affordable housing in New York.