A case unsolved but not forgotten: Digging into new leads in the 1983 case of Ellery Jane Doe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On December 6, 1983, a woman's body was found off Route 17 in the Town of Ellery in Chautauqua County. She had been beaten, sexually assaulted and shot multiple times, including in the face. She was never identified, and her killer remains unknown.

After new leads, thanks to the teamwork of two podcasters in Australia and a cold case unit in Chautauqua County, we're closer than ever to uncovering the answers to the long unsolved case of Ellery Jane Doe.

In this episode of Voices of the Voiceless, Maki and Rhiannon discuss these new leads and spoke to the hosts of "Catching Evil" as well as two local women who say they encountered the prolific serial killer, Christopher Wilder, otherwise known as the "Snapshot Killer," who is now a suspect in the Ellery Jane Doe case.

You can watch the full episode in the video player at the top of the page or on YouTube. You can also listen to and download the episode and subscribe to Voices of the Voiceless anywhere you stream podcasts.