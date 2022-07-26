BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A recent attack on the Governor's opponent has put a new focus on whether changes to New York's bail system are needed.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for Governor, was grabbed while making a speech last week. The suspect, David Jakubonis was released the next day.

A bail reform package passed in 2020 eliminates cash bail for all misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

Now Zeldin, and other republicans, want that to change.

Those who advocated for bail reform say it is working and it's not the reason for an uptick in violent crimes.