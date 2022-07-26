Watch Now
A call to repeal bail reform laws in New York State

Lawmakers are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to repeal bail reform laws. They blame the laws for an uptick in violent crimes but advocates for bail reform say it's working.
Controversial bail reform is in the spotlight once again following an attack on Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. Republicans are calling for Governor Kathy Hochul to take action.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 26, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A recent attack on the Governor's opponent has put a new focus on whether changes to New York's bail system are needed.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for Governor, was grabbed while making a speech last week. The suspect, David Jakubonis was released the next day.

A bail reform package passed in 2020 eliminates cash bail for all misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

Now Zeldin, and other republicans, want that to change.

Those who advocated for bail reform say it is working and it's not the reason for an uptick in violent crimes.

