A Buffalo-themed Monopoly game is in the works! And your input is needed.

Alyssa Whitley
Posted at 11:15 AM, May 11, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The iconic board game Monopoly will feel and look a little more like home because a Buffalo-themed version of the game is in the works! And you can help make it.

Starting May 11 up until May 28, the owners of the board game are allowing the public to name businesses, locations, and town icons they want to see featured on the board.

Some suggestions may include Canalside, Sahlen Field, or Delaware Park and the game will include a customized "Community Chest" and "Chance" playing cards all themed to Buffalo.

Any suggestions for the Monopoly board game should be emailed to the official Monopoly Buffalo email at buffalo@toptrumps.com.

