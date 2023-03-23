A budget Spring shopping essential is back! Mothertime Marketplace returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mothertime Marketplace is back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Located in the Grange Building, it's the 18th year of operation for Owner, Jennifer Ford Berry.

She said how every year, it seems to keep growing with involvement and overall consignment. Now, she's seeing the generation of kids she saw when she started this grow up and have children of their own.

It's open to the public starting Saturday, but the times for the whole weekend are as follows:



Thursday - 12 pm - 7:30 pm (ticketed presale)

Friday - 10 am - 7 pm (pre-registered shoppers)

Saturday - 10 am - 3 pm

Sunday - 10 am - 2pm (50% off)

For more information, you can find it here.