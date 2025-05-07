'A brazen and cold-blooded killing': Niagara Falls man found guilty in 2023 murder

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man faces up to 40 years to life in prison for a deadly shooting in 2023.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office says 40-year-old Juan Ubiles was found guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in the killing of 44-year-old Gregory Vincent.

Ubiles shot and killed Vincent on the morning of June 19 on 18th Street in Niagara Falls.

Months later, Ubiles was captured by the U.S. Marshal Service in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and extradited to Niagara County.

“This was a brazen and cold-blooded killing by an individual with a prior illegal weapon conviction," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. "The defendant shot the victim down in the street in broad daylight with an illegal gun. We will be seeking the maximum sentence.”