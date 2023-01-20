A big weekend for Buffalo businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of Sunday's match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans from both teams are expected to flock to different bars, breweries and businesses across Buffalo.

Resurgence Brewing Company told 7 News it is projecting a 30 percent increase in sales this month as hundreds of Bengals fans rented out the upstairs room for a party Saturday night.

"We're happy to have a friendly contingency of hometown fans and some of ouR foes that still can drink beer together," said Dan Robinson, the brewery's director of sales.

Resurgence is not the only business seeing a boost.

Kaylene Dunning, the manager at Anchor Bar, says she has been at the historic restaurant for over a decade and has never seen this kind of support for the team.

"People want to pay the money to see this incredible team," Dunning, the manager at Anchor Bar. "Week in and week out when the Bills are home we get fans and a lot of the times it is from the opposing teams."