'A big value of ours is food security': Vendors providing fresh produce at discounted price

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Promoting healthy foods and giving access to fresh produce in food deserts was the theme Tuesday, in Buffalo.

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor hosted a Farmers Market event, featuring a free food tasting event taking place today to mark National Farmers Market Week!

"A big value of ours is food security, so we want to bring food that is affordable to communities that are located in food deserts and that need more access to fresh produce," Massachusetts Avenue Project Mobile Market specialist, Emily Volker said.

Emily Volker with the Massachusetts's Avenue Project taking part in national farmers market week hosted by the the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, allowing neighbors to walk out of here with fresh produce.

"We do offer a customer discount program that we've created to kind of give people an amount off based on need," Volker said.

Things like SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks and Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons are accepted, as well as cash and debit.

"A big part of our mission is not only food security, but it is also building a relationship with the community, so getting to know people, making friends with people, learning the names of people that come and just getting to know their stories is also a huge part of our mission too," Volker added.

Vendors and partners in attendance included:



Buffalo Go Green

African Heritage Food Co-op

Massachusetts's Avenue Project

Unapologetic Coffee

National Fuel

T-Shirt's by Monika

League of Women's Voters

Buffalo Go Green Mobile Market manager, Alfred Gary, III said, "We teamed up with the Corridor to bring fresh and available produce to communities that are undeserved or communities that can't always access fresh and affordable produce."

Folks were able to enjoy prepared foods, learn cooking tips and get free samples at this free tasting day.

Gary said, "Today, we are offering different fruits and vegetables. With our fruits, we have plums, nectarines, cherries and peaches. Fruits that are in season, then for our vegetables we grow on our raised beds, we grow kale, collard greens, Swiss char."