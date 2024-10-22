'A big, fun time for families': Halloween display benefits WNY kids battling cancer

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're a fan of elaborate Halloween displays, there's a front yard in Amherst you should check out. Your visit could help dreams come true for a Western New York child or teenager battling cancer.

"Special Spaces" is the organization behind the decorations at 59 Presidio Place in Amherst.

It's a national foundation and its only New York chapter is here in our region.

It creates dream bedrooms for kids with cancer. Any child is eligible between the ages of 2-19 if they're currently battling the disease or have been in remission for less than a year.

At the Halloween display on Monday, the organization received a major donation from Bank on Buffalo — $1,000 to help build more bedrooms.

"A lot of these kids spend a lot of time in the hospital ... so we sit down, talk with them, find out exactly what they like. From their favorite sports, to the their favorite movie, their favorite color," Lynn Wall, "Special Spaces Buffalo" director, said. "I can say that, probably 100% of kids are sleeping in their own bed when we leave. A majority of them are not when we get there."

To learn more about "Special Spaces," the Halloween display and other fundraisers, visit their Facebook page.