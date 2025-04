BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You just might hear a lot of singing on the stage and in the audience this week at Shea's.

'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical' runs tonight through April 13 in Downtown Buffalo.

The show tells the story of the Grammy Award winner with classics like 'America' and 'Sweet Caroline.'

Tickets start at $55 and you can get yours here.