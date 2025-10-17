Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A 74-year-old woman dies in car crash in the Town of Newfane

TOWN OF NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 74-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Lockport-Olcott Road near Hatter Road in the Town of Newfane.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says just after 7 p.m. Thursday, the driver was found unresponsive in her vehicle.

She was taken to Lockport Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials believe the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel that led to the crash.

Her name is being withheld until law enforcement can notify the family.

