97-year-old veteran donates $6M to Hospice & Palliative Care of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A veteran and long-time Buffalonian donates $6 million to Hospice & Palliative Care of Buffalo as appreciation for caring for his late wife.

97-year-old Andrew Dodges, who fought in World War II, was inspired by the care his late wife, Mary Ann, received while in Hospice in the 1990s.

Andrew’s current wife, Linda Synder, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she’s proud of him.

“Oh, he’s such a humble man, and I told him you’re doing a good thing, and it’s great that you’re still alive to do all of this,” Synder says. "I’ve never met a man like him before in my life and I will never will, he’s so good and so humble.”

The CEO of the Hospice, Dr. Christopher Kerr, says the funds will be used to expand the facility and name the space “The Andrew J & Mary Ann Dodges Center.”

“It’s hard to summarize this sort of gratitude given the size of the gift,” Dr. Kerr says. “But just to know we’re good stewards of his generosity, and it will go to remarkable work, and it will go forward to the needs of this community.”

Hospice says a portion of the funds will support care for others in the community.

“We’re now serving 1300 patients a day, and we exceeded our capacity,” Kerr says. “So we need more space, and we need more rooms for education and those short of offerings.”