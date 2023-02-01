96-Year-Old Navy Veteran honored for his years spent in the boxing ring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No matter where you go in life, one thing is certain...

There's ALWAYS a Buffalo connection.

"I'm originally from Scranton, but I came up here to box," Paul Moran said.

Moran's journey to boxing stretches all the way back to the 1940's. That journey to becoming a champion wasn't always in the ring.

"It gave me everything I ever had," Moran said.

Before boxing, Moran fought during World War II in the Navy, and was stationed in Okinawa.

When he came back home in 1945, he decided he would take boxing a lot more seriously, and actually go for a Golden Gloves title.

For some context, the Golden Gloves are incredibly prestigious in the boxing world. Now, celebrating 100 years of fights, the Golden Gloves have seen greats like Floyd Mayweather and Muhammad Ali.

When it comes to boxing, Moran's message is that it's a life-changing experience, and that you meet people who remain your friends for the rest of your life. The bonds you make are unbreakable, and that's one lesson he took with him on his way to winning a Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Title.

"I never thought I could make it, but it was one of the best times of my life," Moran said.

Now, he's being honored during the 2023 Buffalo Golden Gloves with the 'Golden Gloves Legends Award'

Buffalo Golden Gloves takes place this Saturday, February 4, at Buffalo Riverworks. Ticket prices for the event are as follows:

VIP: $45 advance/$50 at the door

Ringside: $35 advance/40 at the door

General Admission: $25 advance/30 at the door

Doors open at 2:30 pm. If you want to learn more information on the Buffalo Golden Gloves, click here.